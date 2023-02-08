MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12, 2023, and everyone will be excited for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Although the game is projected to be exciting, the food served at the super bowl parties will be essential to making the events a success.

ASAP, the delivery app formerly known as Waitr, made its annual Top 10 list of most popular food delivery orders on the day of the Super Bowl in Monroe, La., and shared the list with NBC 10. The list of food favorites in Monroe can be viewed below.