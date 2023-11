MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority will host an unveil Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal System Container at 9:30 A.M. This event will take place at 611 North 4th Street in Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority

This is the first partnership between the state agency and the Cannabidiol store to help increase harm reduction efforts by ensuring additional safe spaces for disposal and fentanyl testing of products.