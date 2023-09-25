MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 16, 2023, Keep ULM Beautiful hosted a location for Ouachita Green’s Water Sweep 2023, which is a waterway cleanup event. During the event, participants came together to remove trash, plastic, marine litter, and other pollution from the water and surrounding areas, helping preserve the natural beauty of our waterways, supporting biodiversity, and keeping water free flowing.
We had 64 participants for this event. When we weighted and calculated, taking out the water weight and the weight of the bags used, we found that we collected 110.88 lbs. of litter/trash/debris and 39.69 lbs. of recyclable litter for a total of 149.69 lbs. collected! That is an approximate average of 2.34 lbs. per participant.Andrew Hardee, Keep ULM Beautiful University Affiliate Coordinator
The Water Sweep cleanup was fun, but also beneficial. I specifically walked in places on campus that I don’t usually walk, and I was surprised at the amount of things that were found in the bayou. Keeping ULM beautiful is not just about the campus, it’s about us and shows a greater pride in how we feel about our campus.Kendall Morton, a Senior in the College of Arts, Education, & Sciences
Officials confirmed that students were not the only people who participated in the event. ULM Faculty, Staff, and Administrators also assisted in the event. The following organizations assisted with the event:
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
- Alpha Omicron Pi
- Campus Activities Board
- College of Health Sciences Dean’s Office
- College Republicans of ULM
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
- Honors Program
- Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc.
- Kappa Alpha Order
- National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
- Ouachita Parish High School Student Government Association
- School of Basic Pharmaceutical & Toxicological Sciences
- School of Education
- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
- Speech-Language Pathology Program
- ULM Resident Assistants & Residents
- ULM Softball
- ULM Staff Senate
- ULM Student Government Association
- ULM TRiO Programs
- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.