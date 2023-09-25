MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 16, 2023, Keep ULM Beautiful hosted a location for Ouachita Green’s Water Sweep 2023, which is a waterway cleanup event. During the event, participants came together to remove trash, plastic, marine litter, and other pollution from the water and surrounding areas, helping preserve the natural beauty of our waterways, supporting biodiversity, and keeping water free flowing.

We had 64 participants for this event. When we weighted and calculated, taking out the water weight and the weight of the bags used, we found that we collected 110.88 lbs. of litter/trash/debris and 39.69 lbs. of recyclable litter for a total of 149.69 lbs. collected! That is an approximate average of 2.34 lbs. per participant. Andrew Hardee, Keep ULM Beautiful University Affiliate Coordinator

The Water Sweep cleanup was fun, but also beneficial. I specifically walked in places on campus that I don’t usually walk, and I was surprised at the amount of things that were found in the bayou. Keeping ULM beautiful is not just about the campus, it’s about us and shows a greater pride in how we feel about our campus. Kendall Morton, a Senior in the College of Arts, Education, & Sciences

Officials confirmed that students were not the only people who participated in the event. ULM Faculty, Staff, and Administrators also assisted in the event. The following organizations assisted with the event: