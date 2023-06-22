MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– All of us at NBC 10 and Fox 14 raised 4 tons of food for our Homeless Veterans food drive this year and we could not have done it without the tremendous support from Macs Fresh Market. We rewarded some of the staff today that pushed the selling of our food bags.

Latoya Ervin at the Swartz location sold the most overall. Shirley Lamprey sold the most on Winnsboro Road. Keagan Barrett was the top seller at Cheniere Drew. Nancy Carmony was the top seller in the Columbia location and Martha Spruell was the Arkansas Road top seller. Thank you to all Macs employees for supporting our Veterans. For more information, watch the video above.