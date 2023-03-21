MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — National Safe Place Week is from March 19th through March 25th. The Christopher Youth Center in Monroe is celebrating by hosting a scavenger hunt where the community comes together to find safe place signs across the community.

The Christopher Youth Center has provided help and resources for troubled youth throughout Northeast Louisiana since 1989.

The Christopher Youth Center is the local safe place agency for Northeast Louisiana, and we provide services for ages 11 to 17 in our youth shelter. We provide clothing, housing, transportation to school basically whatever that child needs, we try to provide that for them. We also have a youth transition program from ages 18-24 for people that are having a difficult time, getting on their feet and becoming self-sufficient. Micahela Taylor. Coordinator of Safe Place for Christopher Youth Center

One way the Christopher Youth Center provides help is through the Safe Place program. The Safe Place program provides 24/7 services for youth. They can call the youth shelter at 318- TEEN or text the word safe and the address of their current location.