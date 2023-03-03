WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The National Cutting Horse Association is hosting a cutting horse competition at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe. This competition will run over the next ten days and bring revenue to the area, leaving a positive economic impact.

700 hundred competitors from 20 different states, even some international. We have some competitors from Canada. Its about a 1.4 million dollar economic impact to our area. So it’s taking up a lot of hotel rooms, restaurants and shopping; so its just a great event to have in our community. Scott Bruscato, Executive Vice President of sales at Discover Monroe-West Monroe

Many competitors nationwide will be at the Ike in the next ten days and are excited about the experience.

This is a very exciting show. It is very nice, everybody’s friendly and very supportive.” Kristi Johns, Texas horse trainer

Zeke Entz is one competitor who traveled from Tennessee to the area and said he expects a good show.

Glad to be here, NCHA puts on a great show for us with our weekend horses and weekend events. So I am really glad to be in West Monroe also. I have a lot of customers coming to show also; so hopefully we’ll all have a really good show and be successful. Zeke Entz, Tennessee horse trainer

The competition lasts until March 11th.