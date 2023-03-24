All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 23, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victim observed a naked male subject in her backyard via her Ring camera.

According to deputies, the victim mentioned that she witnessed the suspect allegedly walking back and forth in her backyard while holding his genital area. The victim also saw the suspect allegedly walking under her back porch, tapping her back window, and reaching for the back door handle.

Deputies identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jeromy C. Beard and they made contact with the suspect at his residence, which is across the street from the victim’s home. Beard refused to exit his residence; however, deputies entered the home and placed Beard under arrest.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for Criminal Trespass, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Obscenity, and Resisting an Officer.