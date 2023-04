STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 19, 2023, officials of Sterlington High School announced that multiple students were recognized as Ouachita Scholars. The following students were recognized:

Kierra Barr

Kellan Hall

Caden Hickman

Alex Henagan

Saarah Malik

Ian McGough

Claire McKeithen

Julia Morgan

Grace Pohl

Photo courtesy of Sterlington High School

Students met the requirements of having at least a 3.5 grade point average and a 25 ACT score.