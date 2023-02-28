MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Multiple community centers in Monroe, La. will host a Spring Break Camp from March 27, 2023, to March 31, 2023. The following centers will be hosting the camp:
- Saul Adler Community Center (3900 Westminster Avenue, Monroe, La.)
- Henrietta Johnson Community Center (2800 Burg Jones Lane, Monroe, La.)
- Powell Street Community Center (1401 Powell Avenue, Monroe, La.)
- Emily P. Robinson Community Center (3504 Jackson Street, Monroe, La.)
The camp will take place each day from 11 AM to 2 PM and it is free for minors who are between the ages of 5 and 17. For more information, be sure to call the Community Center Division at 318-342-3394.