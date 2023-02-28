MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Multiple community centers in Monroe, La. will host a Spring Break Camp from March 27, 2023, to March 31, 2023. The following centers will be hosting the camp:

Saul Adler Community Center (3900 Westminster Avenue, Monroe, La.)

Henrietta Johnson Community Center (2800 Burg Jones Lane, Monroe, La.)

Powell Street Community Center (1401 Powell Avenue, Monroe, La.)

Emily P. Robinson Community Center (3504 Jackson Street, Monroe, La.)

Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

The camp will take place each day from 11 AM to 2 PM and it is free for minors who are between the ages of 5 and 17. For more information, be sure to call the Community Center Division at 318-342-3394.