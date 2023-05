WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 3, 2023, the Mu Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi will host Fishing with Fathers at Kiroli Park in West Monroe. The event will take place from 8:30 AM until 2 PM.

Photo courtesy of Mu Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc.

Fishing supplies and food will be provided at this event. If you are interested in participating, click HERE to register. This will be a fun opportunity for fathers, grandfathers, or father figures to spend time with their son while fishing.