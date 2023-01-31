All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to burn down her home with her family inside.

The victim also mentioned that her 5-year-old daughter was inside the home at the time of the threat. According to authorities, the suspect became irritated after using narcotics, which may have caused her to make the threat.

As deputies searched for Obier, they observed a fire that she initiated in the neighbor’s yard. Obier appeared to be under the influence and became angry with deputies.

She was arrested and charged with Communicating False Information about a Planned Arson.