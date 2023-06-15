WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The warmer weather and heavy rain can cause an increase in mosquitoes. This also raises the risk of the West Nile virus spreading; Shannon Rider with the Ouachita Mosquito Abatement says they have discovered three cases in Ouachita parish.

So far, we’ve actually had three mosquito pulls return positive this year and the positive that we’ve had have been in mosquitoes actually, they have not been human cases. Shannon Rider, Ouachita Mosquito Abatement District

The CDC says different types of water attract different mosquitoes. Some may lay their eggs near permanent water, such as lakes, ponds, and swamps. Other mosquitoes are attracted to flood waters; they tend to lay their eggs in places like irrigated fields, floodplains, and containers full of rainwater.

Two came from the same location in West Monroe and one came back positive further out around the Caples road area like around Cheniere Lake. Shannon Rider, Ouachita Mosquito Abatement District

Rider shared that residents should not panic but be mindful that some mosquitoes may carry the West Nile virus.

One of the primary things as it relates to self-protection will be to wear EPA approved repellant. So, a repellant that contains ingredients such as deet, picaridin and oil and lemon eucalyptus. wear longer pants and longer sleeves. Make sure there is no standing water around and I guess to always make sure your window screen and door screens are in good repairs. Shannon Rider, Ouachita Mosquito Abatement District

The Ouachita Mosquito Abatement has not started aerial spraying. Rider says they will monitor the West Mile virus and determine if and when they will spray.