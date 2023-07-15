MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Morgan McCallister, a City Engineer, was named the City of Monroe’s July Employee of the Month. Morgan is described as having an outstanding work ethic and has improved the Engineering department during the past year by establishing clear expectations, creating open lines of communication, and boosting employee morale.

Photo courtesy of City of Monroe

Through the team’s diligent efforts to answer citizen concerns and provide outstanding service, Morgan has also created an environment of transparency. Morgan has worked tirelessly to increase efficiency, saving the department’s money, and has targeted projects that have the biggest impact on citizens’ quality of life.