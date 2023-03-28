WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monster Truck Nitro Tour will be making a stop in the West Monroe area on April 14, 2023. The event will be held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

Photo courtesy of Ike Hamilton Expo Center

People in attendance will have the chance to see some of the most competitive monster trucks. There will be three shows available for ticket purchase.

Friday, April 14, 2023 7:30 PM (Pit Party 6 PM–7 PM)

Saturday, April 15, 2023 1:30 PM (Pit Party 12 PM–1 PM)

Saturday, April 15th, 2023 7:30 PM (Pit Party 6 PM–7 PM)

If you would like to purchase a ticket, CLICK HERE.