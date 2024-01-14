Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department, Valerie Davis has been arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Early Sunday morning, January 14, 2023, the Monroe Police Department issued a release indicating they are looking for a woman wanted for attempted second-degree murder. MPD is asking for the public’s help locating Valerie Davis, 45, who is pictured below. Currently, there are no details about the investigation but we will let you know as soon as the information is available.

Call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274(CASH).



