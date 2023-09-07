All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 9:17 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched due to a domestic disturbance. Officers learned that the victim’s ex-partner of 11 years, 42-year-old Laticia L. Withers, allegedly approached him at his property on South 9th Street, asking him for a cigarette.

According to the affidavit, the victim mentioned that advised Withers to leave his property and she allegedly slapped him in his face. Withers then allegedly walked into the victim’s home and later exited the residence, fleeing the scene.

Officers learned that Withers violated her active protective order. Monroe Police made contact with Withers on Louise Anne Street and located a glass pipe and a small white hard substance inside her purse.

Withers was arrested and charged with the following offenses: