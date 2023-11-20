All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 19, 2023, at 5:30 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department observed Shaniece Thompson allegedly placing several clothing items into an Academy bag, passing all points of sale, and exiting Academy Sports and Outdoors without paying for the items. Officers made contact with Thompson and placed her under arrest.

According to authorities, officers went on to search Thompson and her vehicle. Officers located the following items during the search:

2,000 MDMA Pills

Alprazolam Pills

Methamphetamine

Oxycodone Pills

Marijuana

Two Semi-Automatic Pistols

Thompson allegedly accepted ownership of the pills and marijuana; however, she denied ownership of the methamphetamine and firearms. Once Thompson was placed in the backseat of the patrol unit, she allegedly attempted to kick out the back glass and assaulted an officer.

Thompson was charged with Battery of a Police Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Possession of a Dangerous Substance, and Shoplifting.

Her bond was set at $29,500.