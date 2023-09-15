All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On September 13, 2023, around 3:30 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at a school. According to deputies, the guidance counselor reported that a female subject allegedly made threats to blow up the school due to her child’s cell phone being taken away.

On September 14, 2023, the female subject’s child told the school principal that he did not want his mother to blow up the school. Officers then arrived at Colonial Drive to speak with the female subject and she was identified as 40-year-old Karolyn R. Moffist. Moffist advised authorities that she did not make any threats towards the school. According to deputies, she later admitted to making the threat to blow up the school, but it was only out of anger and she was just venting.

Moffist was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Communicating with False Information of Planned Arson.