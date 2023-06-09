Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 9, 2023, around 9:43 AM, Monroe Police Officers were dispatched to the Parkview Apartments on Richwood Street due to a welfare concern. When authorities arrived, contact was made with the suspect’s nine-year-old daughter.

According to the suspect’s daughter, her mother, 41-year-old Tiffany McClain, had been gone from their residence since around 7 AM. The child said that she was scared and could not get in contact with her mother, and McClain did not attempt to contact her daughter.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

McClain’s daughter was unsure of her whereabouts and how to contact her. According to the child, her mother had allegedly smoked a marijuana cigarette with her that morning and would frequently smoke marijuana with McClain.

At 10:41 AM, McClain arrived back at the residence, where the Monroe Police Department made contact with her. Post Miranda rights, McClain told officers that she allegedly left that morning to get groceries, and she left her under the supervision of another female.

The female McClain mentioned was contacted, and she told authorities that she had no knowledge that she was supposed to be watching McClain’s daughter. McClain was taken into custody and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

McClain faces charges of Cruelty to Juveniles and CDS in Presence of Persons under 17.