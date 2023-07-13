All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 13, 2023, West Monroe Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Gulpha Drive in reference to a break-in in progress. While en route to the scene, police were advised by dispatch that the suspect was inside the residence.

Upon arrival, police observed a female wearing a white shirt and black shorts running down the stairs of the apartment complex. According to police, the suspect ran to the side of the building and jumped into a white SUV.

Once officers stopped the SUV, they identified the driver as 19-year-old Journei Boyd. After Boyd was advised of her Miranda Rights, she allegedly told police that she learned that her boyfriend was inside the apartment with another girl, and “she just lost it.”

According to the affidavit, Boyd advised that she broke the window and entered the residence. After Boyd located another female in the residence, she attempted to make contact with the female but she fled the scene when the female yelled that West Monroe Police were en route to the scene.

Police went on to make contact with the victim who mentioned that she was in the bed with her boyfriend until Boyd arrived at the residence, beating on the door. The victim advised that Boyd also messed with her car for a few minutes and returned to beat on the door again.

Once the victim heard the window break in the residence, she locked herself in the bathroom. The victim was on the phone with authorities when Boyd was inside the home looking for her.

Authorities went on to discover that Boyd also allegedly broke the back window of the victim’s car during the incident. Boyd was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Simple Burglary from Motor Vehicle.