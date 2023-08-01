All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2023, at 9:21 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the intersection of Filhol Avenue and South 2nd Street in reference to a female subject allegedly causing a disturbance and attempting to assault people. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect who was identified as Judy Ann Burks.

According to police, Burks attempted to walk away from authorities and she was commanded to stop multiple times. Burks walked towards a residential property and continued to allegedly ignore commands from authorities.

Burks then allegedly knocked over an A/C unit at the property and police attempted to place the suspect in custody. According to police, Burks began kicking an officer in the chest and striking the officer in the face multiple times.

Burks was eventually placed in handcuffs and read her Miranda Rights. According to police, Burks advised that she smoked PCP prior to the incident.

Burks was arrested and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Battery of a Police Officer, and Resisting an Officer.