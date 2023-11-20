MONROE-WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Land of Lights display in Monroe-West Monroe is now available through December 31, 2023. The Land of Lights is a free walk-through display that lights up the sky each night at 5:30 P.M.

According to officials, the walk-through is located at the corner of Cotton Street and Pine Street in Downtown West Monroe. The display is organized by Discover Monroe-West Monroe with installation help from the city of West Monroe and Chambless Enterprise.

The Land of Lights started due to the potential with retail in downtown. Having a walk-through Christmas display at eye level helps provide a more personal experience and we’re proud to have this display every year for our community, visitors, and families to enjoy making memories during the holiday season. Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/ CE

For more information about the Land of Lights and other holiday events in Monroe-West Monroe, visit christmasontheriver.org.