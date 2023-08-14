MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 13, 2023, authorities observed a vehicle traveling north on Sterlington Road. Deputies saw the driver of the vehicle throw a lit cigarette butt out the window and a small child in the back of the vehicle in a rear-facing car seat.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 50-year-old Cantrell Mickens. During the stop, deputies also located an unrestrained four-month-old infant inside the vehicle in an unsecured rear-facing car seat.

When deputies advised Mickens of the reason for the stop, he responded by arguing. During the conversation with Mickens, deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Mickens was ordered to exit the vehicle, and a probable cause search was conducted. The search led to the discovery of 1.4 grams of marijuana in the driver’s door.

Post-Miranda, Mickens reportedly confessed to smoking in the vehicle but denied claims of throwing anything out of the window. The suspect admitted to owning the marijuana.

Authorities discovered that Mickens has an active warrant for Molestation of a Juvenile. Mickens was arrested, transported, and booked for the following charges: