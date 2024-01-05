MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, Jan 5, 2024, Thomas Henderson was arrested on drug charges after being pulled over by officers for not signaling a left turn in Monroe, La.

During the traffic stop, Henderson was asked for his vehicle information and driver’s license, in which he didn’t own. Henderson was then asked from the vehicle were there any illegal weapons or narcotics in the vehicle. According to officers, he allegedly stated no and gave consent for officers to search the vehicle.

Officers went on to search the vehicle and found a small blue bag of marijuana and a Crown Royal bag containing two clear containers. One container contained individual bags of marijuana, along with crack cocaine. The second bag contained five crack rocks and four ecstasy pills.

Post Miranda, Henderson stated he picked up the bags from Parkview Apartments earlier in the day. Henderson was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, and booked on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute manufactor of CDS (II)

Possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule I

Distrubution with intent manufactor of CDS (I)

No license

Proper signal to turn

Henderson’s bond was set to $19,300.