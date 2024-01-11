MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2024, the Monroe Regional Airport warned residents about the upcoming noise due to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)’s large-scale training exercise. Officials confirmed that the exercise is designed to evaluate and certify the division’s ability to conduct operations in conjunction with training scenarios.

From January 12, 2024, to January 15, 2024, the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault will conduct a training exercise involving increased helicopter traffic in the area.