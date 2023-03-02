MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department will host a public safety job fair on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Monroe Civic Center. The event will take place in the Fort Miro Room from 8 AM to 6 PM.
The event will feature the following agencies:
- Monroe Police Department
- West Monroe Police Department
- Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Louisiana State Police
- Monroe Fire Department
- Ouachita Parish Fire Department
- West Monroe Fire Department
- Ouachita 911
- Acadian Ambulance