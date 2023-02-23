UPDATE: As of February 23, 2023, at 4:06 PM, authorities confirmed that a male adult was shot and transported to a local hospital. According to officials, the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a possible shooting that took place on the 100 block of Forrest Avenue. As of now, authorities have not released additional information on the incident.

A news reporter with NBC 10 is currently on the scene gathering more information. As always, we will keep you updated with the latest.