MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents.

“We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that we know that might be a concern right now. We’ve got a lot of attention on South tenth, South ninth, and south eighth [street]. We’ve got our ear to the ground. We’re utilizing Metro narcotics and their resources. We’re utilizing the Sheriff’s Office, State Police, anybody and everybody we can; our federal partners, to make sure that we’re on top of everything that we can to prevent any more of them from happening.”

Zordan also said that they are focused on finding Issazavion Webb, the suspect in the South Tenth Street shooting that took place on February 5. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Webb, contact Crime Stoppers Of North Delta 318-388-CASH (2274). Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $10K reward for information.