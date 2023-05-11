Monroe, La (KARD/KTVE) — According to officials, the Monroe Police Department will hold the Fallen Heroes Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony during Police Memorial Week. This event will take place on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 10:30 A.M., at 700 Wood Street in Monroe.

The ceremony will take place at the parking lot behind the city hall. Daryl Cowan, Resident Agent in Charge, and Monroe DEA Office-New Orleans Field Division will be the guest speaker at the event. This event will be free to the public.

If you have any questions, contact Detective Schmitz for more information – (318) 812-0382