All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, officials of the Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1600 block of South 10th Street. NBC 10 learned that the warrant was obtained in connection with a shooting that took place in the area on February 5, 2023.

During the search, authorities made contact with 23-year-old Daquan Murphy and located the following items in Murphy’s room:

Four one-pound vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana residue

A digital scale

A box of sandwich bags

Plastic jar containing marijuana

Three narcotics bags containing marijuana

According to officials, they determined the narcotics were packaged for distribution instead of personal use. While being questioned by police, Murphy allegedly admitted to possessing the items.

Murphy was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and his bond was set at $22,000.

Murphy is scheduled to appear in court on February 8, 2023.