MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 30, 2023, women of the Ouachita Parish area are invited to attend the Women’s Self-Defense Class hosted by the Monroe Police Department. The class will be held at the Monroe Public Safety Center at the address listed below.

Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police Department

The class is free for anyone who attends. If you are interested in this course, please contact the training coordinator, Carey Satre, at (318) 812-0380, or message her with the email provided above.