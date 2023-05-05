MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the Monroe Police Department will host a Bike for Hope on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in celebration of National Police Week. The event begins at 8:00 AM and will start at the BJ Washington Rec Center and end at the Monroe Civic Center.

Bike for Hope is an event to bring awareness to the community and to motivate residents to communicate with law enforcement more often.