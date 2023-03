MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective James Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, the Monroe Police Department SWAT Team is currently in a stand-off with a man threatening to harm himself.

Around 3:20 PM officers were dispatched to the scene in the 1900 block of Cagle Drive. There are currently officers still working this incident.

At this time there are no further details available, so as always we will keep you updated at myarklamiss.com as this story develops.