MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is working in the area of the 1600 block of S. 12th Street and Parkview. Officers and detectives are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred today at approximately 3:21 PM in the 1600 Block of S. 8th Street.

The suspect is described as a slender Black male in his late teens or early twenties. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and running east from the scene of the crime.

If you have any information regarding this shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.