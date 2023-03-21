UPDATE (03/20/2023): On March 20, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from a Reliable Confidential Informant that Andreveon Kyles was allegedly inside a residence on Forrest Avenue. Kyles was wanted by Monroe Police for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and officials were informed that Kyles allegedly possessed a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Kyles surrendered to authorities once they arrived at the home. Deputies were given consent to search the residence and they located a Taurus 9mm with a loaded 50-round magazine.

Deputies confirmed that the firearm was stolen from Texas. Kyles then allegedly advised deputies that he was in possession of the firearm after finding the handgun in a trail near the Parkview Apartment Complex.

Authorities went on to learn that Kyles was also wanted for a separate incident. During the incident, Kyles allegedly assaulted his girlfriend who was 5 months pregnant at the time.

As authorities investigated the incident, they learned that Kyles’ girlfriend was 16 years old and Kyles was 19 years old at the time, leading authorities to obtain an arrest warrant for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

Kyles was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating Andreveon Kyles. Kyles is wanted for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Andreveon Kyles, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).