MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department would like to invite the public to join them on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. for their first annual Bike for Hope.

This event is free, and MPD officers look forward to spending time with members of the community during this fun event.

The route will begin at the BJ Washington Rec Center and end at the Monroe Civic Center with three stops along the way. You will need to provide your own bicycles to participate.