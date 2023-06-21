MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department recently began an investigation into complaints of citizens receiving scam phone calls from people identifying themselves as police officers. The citizens would then be instructed to pay fines, or they would be punished for crimes they were accused of committing.

The Monroe Police Department would like to inform residents that at no time will a law enforcement agency request payments over the phone. Additionally, you are advised to refrain from sharing any personal information over the phone with anyone posing as a law enforcement officer.

If you are contacted by a scammer, please do not provide them with your bank account or credit card information or any personal information regarding your identity. If you believe you are a victim of this scam, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.