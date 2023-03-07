MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is hosting a Public Safety Job Fair on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
It will be located at the Monroe Civic Center at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway in the Fort
Miro Room. The event will be from 8:00 AM until 6:00 PM. The job fair will feature the following agencies:
- The Monroe Police Department
- West Monroe Police Department
- Ouachita Sheriff’s Office
- Louisiana State Police
- Monroe Fire Department
- Ouachita Parish Fire Department
- West Monroe Fire Department
- Ouachita 911
- Acadian Ambulance
- The University of Louisiana at Monroe.