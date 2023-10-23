MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 23, 2023, the Monroe Police Department, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, and city officials responded to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy on October 21, 2023.

Carroll High School’s homecoming football game on Saturday afternoon capped a week-long community celebration – one that shined with the entirety of Carroll Nation outpouring support for the students and student athletes. The Monroe Police Department (MPD) and Carroll High School worked closely together for over 2 months to promote a safe and healthy atmosphere for all those taking part in the festivities, meeting several times and collaborating on safety strategies. The pre-scheduled, sanctioned events took place with little to no incident, allowing the alumni, students, and fans to focus on celebrating their school and achievements. However, several hours after the official homecoming events ended on Saturday, a senseless act of cowardice and violence resulted in tragedy. At roughly 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night, at least one masked gunman, and possibly more, opened fire on a crowded group of citizens at the corner of Renwick Street and U.S. Hwy. 165. Four people were shot, and one of the victims – a fourteen-year-old – died from his injuries. City of Monroe

This cowardly act of violence has no place in our community. MPD is searching for those involved and devoting its resources to bringing justice. Chief Vic Zordan, Monroe Police Department

I am absolutely appalled and disgusted by the senseless gun violence that claimed the life of a teenager over the weekend. This tragedy is a stark and painful reminder of the devastating consequences of gun violence in our community. We cannot and must not tolerate this any longer. As responsible citizens and compassionate humans, we must put an end to violence. We owe it to the young man whose life was taken from him and everyone else who has been affected by this scourge on our community. We must stand up, speak out, and take action! If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible. Please contact MPD and let justice be swiftly served. Mayor Friday Ellis, City of Monroe

On the night of October 21, 2023, at 10:16 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Renwick Street in Monroe. A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed as a result of the shooting.

As of now, authorities have not identified a suspect and officers are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274(Cash).

