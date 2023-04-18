All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 17, 2023, at 4:11 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on Long Drive. Upon arrival, police found a 17-year-old victim and transported the victim to a local hospital.

According to authorities, the victim was pronounced dead at the medical center. Officials went on to identify a 17-year-old suspect and they have been arrested for Second-Degree Murder.

The suspect was booked at the Green Oaks Detention Center.