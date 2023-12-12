MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 11, 2023, the Monroe Police Department congratulated the 152nd Class of the North Delta Training Academy and welcomed its graduates to the department.

Congratulations to the 152nd Class of the North Delta Training Academy! Congratulations to Officer Ethan Glass who won 1st place in Academics, Top Cadet, and 1st place in Most Improved Physical Fitness. Officer Joshua Lawson took home the award for Top Shot. Great job to the MPD graduates and all the graduates of the 152nd Class!

Monroe Police Department