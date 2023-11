All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs the public’s help locating 35-year-old Thomas J. Little. According to police, Little is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Photo courtesy of the Monroe Police Department

If you know the whereabouts of Little, contact authorities at 318-329-2600.