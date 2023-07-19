MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2023, the Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant on Sherrouse Avenue in an effort to locate 38-year-old Bobquet Jones. According to police, Jones was not located at the residence.

According to officers, Jones has three felony arrest warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Domestic Abuse Battery. The Monroe Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating Jones. If you know his whereabouts please contact authorities at 318 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318- 388-2274.