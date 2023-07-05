All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 4, 2023, Monroe Police were advised that shots were fired at a residence on South 9th Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered approximately 18 shell casings in the backyard of the home.

After authorities obtained a search warrant, they seized two 9mm handguns, and one of the firearms was found near 23-year-old Brandon R. Harrell. Officers retrieved video surveillance and saw Harrell and several other males, including a 13-year-old juvenile, allegedly discharging a firearm in the backyard of the residence.

According to police, Harrell and the other juveniles were wearing the same clothing that was shown in the video when they made contact with the suspects. Harrell allegedly advised officers that one of the firearms belonged to him.

He was arrested and charged with Encouraging or Contributing to Child Delinquency, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery.