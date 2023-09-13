MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the Monroe Police Department announced the death of its former officer Martez Miley, who was with the police department from December 2014 to February 2023. Miley was 32 years old.

The Monroe Police Department was saddened to hear about the death of one of its former officers, Martez Miley. Martez was employed by the Monroe Police Department from December 1, 2014, to February 9, 2023, and he served the Monroe community well. His service and dedication to the citizens of Monroe will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Monroe Police Department