MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department confirmed that they let a local boy, Deuce, tour the station.

MPD officers had a great time showing Deuce around the station. MPD would like to thank Deuce’s grandmother for reaching out to us regarding Deuce’s love for police officers. We hope Deuce enjoyed it as much as we did! Thanks for stopping by Deuce!!

Monroe Police Department