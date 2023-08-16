All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 16, 2023, Monroe Police conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevy Tahoe on Desiard Street at University Avenue for improper display of license plates and non-functioning brake lights. Once officers made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Christopher D. Sanders, authorities noticed a Dickinson XXPA AR style 12 gauge shotgun in the back floorboard.

According to officers, Sanders gave them permission to remove the weapon from the vehicle; however, he allegedly told authorities they could not search the vehicle. Monroe Police’s K-9 officer performed an open-air check for narcotics and gave a positive alert to other officers.

Police went on to search the vehicle and located 40.98 grams of Ecstasy and marijuana. Sanders was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics

No License Plate Light

Vehicles without Required Equipment or in Unsafe Condition

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

His bond was set at $23,050.