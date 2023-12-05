MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 4, 2023, officials of the Clarks County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Monroe Police Department about a burglary from their jurisdiction where a gun safe with approximately 40 firearms, $40,000 in cash, jewelry, coins, and other items were reported stolen. Monroe Police were informed that one of the firearms had an air tag.

The air tag pinged on Blanks Street, according to the affidavit. Kenyall Hegwood-Johnson was arrested at the location with a gun stolen from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, $14,500 in cash, some of the stolen jewelry and coins, along with a picture of the victim.

Around 5:20 PM, the victim contacted authorities and advised that the air tag pinged on Columbia Avenue and detectives arrived at a residence where the victim showed up also. The victim walked near the home and their cell phone locked onto the air tag.

A search warrant was obtained for the home and investigators discovered the following items inside the residence:

Ruger 10/22

Intratec .22

Century Arms 7.62 x 39

Taurus G3

834.8 grams of Marijuana

Monroe Police made contact with Nocalm H. Robinson and he allegedly admitted that he bought the Century Arms 7.62, Ruger 10/22, and Intratec .22 from someone. He also allegedly admitted that he got the Taurus 9mm a couple of months before this incident.

Robinson was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms.