MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2024, officials of the Monroe Police Department announced that Captain Vince Brown and Captain James Clark have retired. Captain Brown is retiring after 31 years of service and Captain Clark is retiring after 33 years of service.

Captain Vince Brown

Captain James Clark

KTVE/KARD would like to congratulate Captain Brown and Captain Clark on their retirement and thank them for their service to the City of Monroe.