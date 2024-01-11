MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With extremely cold weather forcasted to occur in the Monroe area, officials of the City of Monroe announced the opening of a warming center for local residents. According to officials, the Liller Marbles Community Center located at 2950 Renwick Street in Monroe, La.

The center will provide a refuge for local residents who are in need. The center will be open from 11 AM on January 14, 2024, to 11 AM on January 17, 2024.