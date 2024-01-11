MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With extremely cold weather forcasted to occur in the Monroe area, officials of the City of Monroe announced the opening of a warming center for local residents. According to officials, the Liller Marbles Community Center located at 2950 Renwick Street in Monroe, La.
The center will provide a refuge for local residents who are in need. The center will be open from 11 AM on January 14, 2024, to 11 AM on January 17, 2024.
Equipped with cots and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs), the facility aims to offer a safe space for individuals seeking shelter from the harsh weather conditions. A limited supply of blankets will also be available.
It is important to note that the Warming Station is not equipped to accommodate individuals with special medical needs. Visitors to the facility are required to be ambulatory and able to care for themselves.City of Monroe